CANADA FX-C$ retreats after U.S. jobless claims data

TORONTO, March 19 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar touched its weakest level of the session after data showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits rose only modestly last week, a sign the labor market was still robust despite softening economic growth.

The Canadian dollar touched C$1.2732 to the U.S. dollar, or 78.60 U.S. cents, weaker than before the data was released and weaker than Wednesday’s close at C$1.2570, or 79.55 U.S. cents. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)