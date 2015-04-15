FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CANADA FX-C$ rebounds after Bank of Canada statement
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 15, 2015 / 2:20 PM / 2 years ago

CANADA FX-C$ rebounds after Bank of Canada statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, April 15 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened to a session high against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday after the Bank of Canada held its benchmark interest rate steady and talked down the probability of another interest rate cut.

The Canadian dollar hit C$1.2440 to the U.S. dollar, or 80.39 U.S. cents following the Bank’s statement and monetary policy report, nearly a cent stronger than just prior to announcement, and stronger than Tuesday’s finish of C$1.2490, or 80.06 U.S. cents. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.