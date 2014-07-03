FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CANADA FX-Loonie hits session low after U.S. jobs data
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 3, 2014 / 12:50 PM / 3 years ago

CANADA FX-Loonie hits session low after U.S. jobs data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, July 3 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar erased earlier strength to fall to a session low against the greenback on Thursday after data showed stronger-than-expected job growth south of the border.

The U.S. employment data offset a separate report that showed Canada’s trade deficit narrowed in May.

The Canadian dollar was at C$1.0669 to the greenback, or 93.73 U.S. cents, a tad weaker than Wednesday’s close of C$1.0667, or 93.75 U.S. cents. The loonie hit a low of C$1.0680 shortly after the reports were released. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr Editing by W Simon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.