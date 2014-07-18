FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA FX-C$ at session high after inflation, wholesale trade data
July 18, 2014

CANADA FX-C$ at session high after inflation, wholesale trade data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, July 18 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar firmed to a session high against the greenback on Friday after data showed the domestic annual inflation rate rose to a 28-month high in June.

At the same time, investors were taking in a separate report that showed wholesale trade rose more than expected in May.

The Canadian dollar was at C$1.0719 to the greenback, or 93.29 U.S. cents, stronger than Thursday’s close of C$1.0758, or 92.95 U.S. cents. The loonie strengthened to C$1.0708 shortly after the reports were released. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

