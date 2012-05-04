FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ pauses ahead of U.S. jobs data
May 4, 2012 / 12:05 PM / 5 years ago

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ pauses ahead of U.S. jobs data

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* C$ flat at C$0.9880 vs US$, or $1.0121
    * Bond prices little changed

    By Claire Sibonney	
    TORONTO, May 4 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar was little
changed against the greenback on Friday as investors stayed on
the sidelines ahead of a reading on the U.S. jobs market that
could heighten concerns about the health of the world's biggest
economy. 	
    U.S. employers likely increased hiring in April to add
170,000 workers to their payrolls, according to a Reuters survey
of economists, up from March's meager print of 120,000, while
the rise might not be enough to lower the country's 8.2 percent
jobless rate. 	
    "Markets at this point are essentially frozen waiting for
this number," said Blake Jespersen, managing director of foreign
exchange sales at BMO Capital markets.	
    "The Canadian dollar did weaken a little bit over the past
day after the weaker ADP employment report so I would say
expectations are for a slightly softer nonfarm payroll number."	
    On Wednesday, data on private-sector employment from U.S.
payrolls processor ADP showed private employers added 119,000
jobs in April, far fewer than expected.  	
    At 7:39 a.m. (1139 GMT), the Canadian currency 
stood at C$0.9880 versus the U.S. dollar, or $1.0121, up
slightly from Thursday's finish at C$0.9889 versus the
greenback, or $1.0112.	
    Jespersen sees broad support for the Canadian dollar around
parity and resistance around C$0.9800.	
    "The U.S. data has been disappointing of late but this
(nonfarm payrolls) number will obviously be key over the next
month." he said.	
    "If we do see a strong number, this could really
reinvigorate the Canadian dollar, but if it disappoints again we
could see it slip back another half a cent or more."	
    Investors also were focused on weekend elections in the euro
zone, with evidence of a sharp contraction in the region's
dominant services sector suggesting its recession could last
longer than feared. 	
    Voting in France and Greece is likely to provide a litmus
test of popular tolerance for further austerity, a day after the
European Central Bank ended near-term hopes of more policy
easing to boost the ailing economy. 	
    Canadian bond prices were little changed across the curve. 
Canada's two-year bond slipped half a Canadian cent
to yield 1.309 percent, while the benchmark 10-year bond
 was up 2 Canadian cents to yield 2.089 percent.

