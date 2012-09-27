FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar firms ahead of Spain budget
#Market News
September 27, 2012 / 12:20 PM / 5 years ago

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar firms ahead of Spain budget

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* C$ up slightly at C$0.9835 vs US$, or $1.0168
    * Bond prices ease across the curve

    By Claire Sibonney
    TORONTO, Sept 27 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar advanced
against the U.S. dollar on Thursday as riskier assets climbed
amid hopes Spain's budget could nudge Madrid towards a rescue
program and allow the European Central Bank to launch into a new
bond-buying plan.
    European shares reclaimed some of the previous day's sharp
losses and the euro steadied as markets expected the Spanish
government to announce economic reforms that aim to avoid the
political humiliation of having Brussels impose conditions on a
request for an international bailout. 
    "The focus again remains on Spain. Spain will be the driver
of the volatility seen in euro and by extension we'll see either
a destructive or a constructive tone to risk, which is
influential in pricing dollar/Canada's directional bias," said
Jack Spitz, managing director of foreign exchange at National
Bank Financial.
    "Euro is driving the bus."
    Details on Spain's 2013 budget are to be announced at a news
conference starting later on Thursday following a cabinet
meeting.
    At 8:05 a.m., the Canadian dollar stood at C$0.9835
versus its U.S. counterpart, or $1.0168, firmer than Wednesday's
North American session close at C$0.9852, or $1.0150.
    Spitz noted near-term Canadian dollar resistance around
C$0.9775 and support around C$0.9875.
    Canadian government bond prices were lower across the curve.
The two-year bond was down 3 Canadian cents to yield
1.105 percent, while the benchmark 10-year bond lost
15 Canadian cents, yielding 1.761 percent.

