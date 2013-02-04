CANADA FX DEBT-C$ modestly firmer, underpinned by recent data

* C$ at C$0.9967 vs USD, or $1.0033 * C$ seen trading between C$0.9949 and C$0.9977 * Bond prices higher across the curve By Solarina Ho TORONTO, Feb 4 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was modestly firmer on Monday, supported by recent economic data out of the country's largest trading partner, the United States, that showed signs of a steady recovery. On Friday, data showed U.S. nonfarm payrolls grew modestly in January, while gains in the prior two months were bigger than initially reported. "You've seen some strengthening in the Canadian dollar and this is largely in response to generally more favourable data over the last week," said Mazen Issa, macro strategist at TD Securities. "Today it's very quiet and the data calendar empty -- at least on the North American side until Friday, where we get a data dump." Canadian employment, housing starts and trade balance are just a few of the economic reports to be released on Friday. Issa said while some headline risk from either Europe or the fiscal challenges in the United States could result in some move in currencies, it was generally expected to be quiet. At 8:19 a.m. (1318 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading at C$0.9967 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0033, marginally stronger than its Friday finish at C$0.9973, or $1.0027. The currency was seen trading between C$0.9949 and C$0.9977, according to TD Securities' daily currency outlook report. The price of a two-year Canadian government bond rose 1.5 Canadian cents to yield 1.184 percent, while the benchmark 10-year bond added 8 Canadian cents to yield 2.034 percent.