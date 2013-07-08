FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ strengthens slightly even as greenback soars
July 8, 2013 / 1:42 PM / 4 years ago

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ strengthens slightly even as greenback soars

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* C$ at C$1.0558 vs US$, or 94.71 U.S. cents
    * Strengthens slightly after Friday's 21-month low
    * Bond prices higher

    By Andrea Hopkins
    TORONTO, July 8 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar regained a
little strength against its U.S. counterpart on Monday after
hitting its weakest level in 21 months on Friday and was
expected to hold steady against a broadly stronger greenback.
    The U.S. dollar hit a three-year high on Monday and gold was
hovering near a three-year low after last week's strong U.S.
jobs data fanned expectations that the Federal Reserve could
soon start scaling back its stimulus. 
    The Canadian dollar tumbled as low as C$1.0609, or 94.26
U.S. cents, on Friday, its weakest level since early October
2011, after U.S. employment growth came in stronger than
expected and Canadian jobs data was weak.
    At 9:24 a.m. (1324 GMT), the Canadian dollar was at
C$1.0558, or 94.71 U.S. cents, slightly stronger than Friday's
North American session close at C$1.0567, or 94.63 U.S. cents.
    "We're seeing a little bit of consolidation since last
Friday. CAD is just sitting here up 0.3 percent, vaguely
stronger, but really just sitting within last week's range,"
said Camilla Sutton, chief currency strategist at Scotiabank.
    Sutton said she expected the currency to trade in a tight
range as global currencies digest the U.S. dollar's strong
upward move and investors take bets on how much further the
greenback can run.
    "We'll probably have a very small range, C1.0520 to C$1.06,
and probably not even that high -- C$1.0580," Sutton said.
    Prices for Canadian government debt were higher across the
curve. The two-year bond was up 4.5 Canadian cents to
yield 1.207 percent. The benchmark 10-year bond was
up 30 Canadian cents to yield 2.516 percent.

