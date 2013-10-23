FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ at session low after Bank of Canada shift
October 23, 2013 / 2:11 PM / 4 years ago

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ at session low after Bank of Canada shift

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Oct 23 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to
session lows on Wednesday after the Bank of Canada dropped any
mention of eventual interest rate increases in a significant
policy shift.
    The central bank held its key overnight target rate at 1.0
percent but put an end to rate-hike language in its statement.
 
    The Canadian dollar was at C$1.0374 versus the
greenback, or 96.39 U.S. cents, weaker than Tuesday's close of
C$1.0289, or 97.19 U.S. cents. The loonie hit a session low of
C$1.0380.

