CANADA FX DEBT-C$ little changed as Poloz, Fed in view

* C$ at C$1.0443 vs US$, or 95.76 U.S. cents * Stephen Poloz on tap, Fed meeting eyed * Canadian bond prices mixed across the curve By Leah Schnurr TORONTO, Oct 29 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was little changed against the greenback on Tuesday as it continued to consolidate after its recent drop, while investors were wary of taking big bets heading into the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting. Markets will also be focused on comments from Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz later on Tuesday. Poloz and Senior Deputy Governor Tiff Macklem will appear before lawmakers at 12:00 pm ET (1600 GMT). The Canadian central bank last week surprised markets when it dropped any mention of eventual rate increases from its latest policy statement, leading to expectations among analysts that rates will stay low for longer. The shift in policy took the Canadian dollar to a 1-1/2-month low by late last week. "There's a lot of risk on the table," said Camilla Sutton, chief currency strategist at Scotiabank in Toronto. The Canadian dollar was at C$1.0443 versus the greenback, or 95.76 U.S. cents, slightly stronger than Monday's close of C$1.0445, or 95.74 U.S. cents. The Fed will release a statement on Wednesday at the end of its meeting, though the U.S. central bank was expected to hold the line on its economic stimulus efforts. The Fed surprised markets in September with its decision to continue its bond-buying program at a $85 billion a month pace, rather than trimming the amount as had been expected. The Canadian dollar touched a three-month high following that announcement, but has weakened since. "Obviously their communication style has come under some scrutiny since the decision in September to push off tapering, so we'll have an opportunity in terms of the statement to get a little more clarity in terms of what the Fed is really looking at," said Sutton. Canadian government bond prices were mixed across the maturity curve. The two-year bond was off half a Canadian cent to yield 1.096 percent, and the benchmark 10-year bond added 1 Canadian cent to yield 2.430 percent.