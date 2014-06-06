CANADA FX DEBT-C$ flat as North American jobs reports offset each other

* Canadian dollar at C$1.0930, or 91.49 U.S. cents * Bond prices mostly higher across the maturity curve (Adds details, quotes, updates prices) By Leah Schnurr TORONTO, June 6 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was little changed against the greenback on Friday as investors weighed an underwhelming domestic jobs report against data that showed a solid pace of hiring south of the border. The Canadian economy created 25,800 jobs last month, largely in line with expectations, but the positions were part-time. Economists said the details were more disappointing than the overall figure. In contrast, U.S. employment returned to its pre-recession level with 217,000 jobs added in May. The loonie saw some choppy trading immediately following the reports, swinging in both directions before ultimately pulling slightly lower. "It's slightly negative just because the U.S. report was a bit better than expected, whereas the details of the Canadian release are a bit disappointing," said Doug Porter, chief economist at BMO Capital Markets in Toronto. "So I would say on balance it's a small strike against the Canadian dollar, but I don't think it's going to change the channel on the currency." The Canadian dollar ended the North American session at C$1.0930 to the greenback, or 91.49 U.S. cents, nearly flat compared to Thursday's close of C$1.0929, or 91.50 U.S. cents. The loonie has been trading in a slim range in recent weeks and analysts say it will likely be comfortable trading around either side of C$1.10 for some time. A close above C$1.0930 earlier in the week had appeared to set the stage for a move towards C$1.1010 and C$1.1050, but momentum has been lacking for the U.S. dollar-Canadian dollar pair, said Gareth Sylvester, director at Klarity FX in San Francisco. "I'm still confident that we'll see moves up to those levels in the next few weeks and we remain advocates of that, unless we saw a break back down through C$1.0880, in which case that move might be postponed and we just reestablish that C$1.0810 to C$1.0950 trading range," Sylvester said. Canadian government bond prices were mostly higher across the maturity curve, though the two-year was down 0.3 Canadian cents to yield 1.061 percent. The benchmark 10-year was up 10 Canadian cents to yield 2.320 percent. (Additional reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Diane Craft)