CANADA FX DEBT-C$ weakens on global growth fears

* C$ at C$0.9992 vs US$, or $1.0008 * China import data weighs on commodities * U.S. data hurts euro zone debt sales * Bond prices mostly higher By Jon Cook TORONTO, April 10 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged down against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as soft Chinese import data weighed on commodities and last week's soft U.S. jobs numbers hurt bond sales in Italy and Spain as investors worried about the impact on euro zone growth. Data showed Chinese imports undershot expectations, growing 5.3 percent on the year in March - consistent with other data suggesting soggy domestic demand in the first quarter of the year. Meanwhile, Spanish and Italian yields spreads over German Bunds widened, weighing on the single currency, as the U.S. jobs numbers increased concerns about the impact a weaker U.S. economy may have on euro zone growth, especially in the region's weaker economies. Spanish bonds have also come under particularly heavy pressure recently as investors fretted Spain could be the next source of contagion in the euro zone. "It's more external factors that are driving the price action in the Canadian dollar," said David Bradley, a director of foreign exchange trading at Scotia Capital. At 9:10 a.m. (1310 GMT), the Canadian dollar was at C$0.9992 versus the U.S. dollar, or $1.0008, down from Monday's North American close at C$0.9965 versus the U.S. currency, or $1.0035. The Canadian dollar had strengthened overnight after Chinese trade data showed strong rise in exports. But that was short-lived as investors shifted their focus to unexpectedly soft import growth and fears about Europe's debt crisis. In commodity markets, front-month Brent crude futures fell to $121.56 a barrel and U.S. oil dropped to $101.80. Copper prices also fell due to the Chinese data as investors are watching for signs that China can avoid a hard landing. However, gold prices were on the rise as hopes grew that the sluggish employment market in the United States could spark a fresh round of U.S. quantitative easing. Bradley said the Canadian dollar would likely remain trapped in a tight range between C$0.9950 and parity with the U.S. dollar. Canadian government bond prices were mostly higher with Canada's 2-year bond up 2 Canadian cents to yield 1.225 percent, while the 10-year bond gained 33 Canadian cents to yield 2.032 percent.