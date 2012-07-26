FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ soars to 10-wk high on ECB pledge to protect euro zone
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 26, 2012 / 7:18 PM / 5 years ago

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ soars to 10-wk high on ECB pledge to protect euro zone

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* C$ at C$1.0098 vs US$, or 99.03 U.S. cents
    * Bond prices retreat across the curve
    * ECB head says "whatever it takes to preserve the euro"

    By Jennifer Kwan
    TORONTO, July 26 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar climbed to a
10-week high on Thursday, tracking the euro and other risk
assets higher after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi
pledged to do whatever was necessary to protect the euro zone
from collapse.
    "Within our mandate, the ECB is ready to do whatever it
takes to preserve the euro. And believe me, it will be enough,"
he told an investment conference in London. The comments sparked
a surge in the euro and global equities. 
    Draghi's comments were his boldest to date and helped
reassure a market waiting for the ECB to act on lowering 
unreasonably high government borrowing costs, some of which have
spiraled to unsustainable levels. 
    "It's really following moves in the euro. The Draghi
comments came out, which were very euro positive. It caused a
broad sell-off in the U.S. dollar. It caused commodities to
rally, it caused stocks to rally, which is Canadian dollar
positive," said David Bradley, director of foreign exchange
trading at Scotiabank.
    "Those were certainly some strong words that Draghi said.
Whether there's actually any follow through from what he said
will be interesting to find out." 
    At around 2:45 p.m. EDT (1845 GMT), the Canadian dollar
 was at C$1.0098 versus the U.S. dollar, or 99.03 U.S.
cents. Earlier, the currency surged to C$1.0063, its strongest
since May 16 and decidedly higher than Wednesday's North
American session finish at C$1.0152 against the greenback, or
98.50 U.S. cents.
    "The broad theme, it's not something that's confined to the
Canadian dollar obviously, is that risk is clearly back on this
morning and this is all really to do with Europe," said Chris
Applin, senior dealer at Canadian Forex in London.
    Applin pegged the rest of the day's range between
C$1.0020-C$1.0100, but cautioned that markets are still very
fickle.
    "I just think that this move is maybe premature given
obviously nothing fundamentally changed here; Draghi has just
come in and just done some jawboning basically," he said.
    "It's not like we're any further down the line on euro bonds
or even a kind of banking supervisory body ... but I think
markets will look for the slightest hint that the ECB are
willing to do a little bit more."
    Still, Wall street and Toronto stocks soared on the Draghi's
pledge, and oil prices climbed for a third day.   
    Canadian bond prices were lower across the curve in the
risk-on move with the two-year bond down 10 Canadian
cents to yield 1.007 percent and the benchmark 10-year bond
 39 Canadian cents lower to yield 1.634 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.