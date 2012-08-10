FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ falls on surprise job losses in July
August 10, 2012 / 1:15 PM / in 5 years

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ falls on surprise job losses in July

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* C$ hits session low of C$0.9970 vs US$, $1.0030
    * Canada's economy unexpectedly lost 30,400 jobs in July
    * Bonds higher across curve

    By Jennifer Kwan
    TORONTO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar touched a
session low against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as an
unexpectedly weak domestic data report for July suggested the
Bank of Canada will stay on the sidelines for longer.
    The Canadian currency sank to C$0.9970 against the
U.S. dollar, or $1.0030, from about C$0.9948 just before the
data's release. Canada's economy unexpectedly lost 30,400 jobs
in July in a third disappointing month for the labor market with
growth failing to gain momentum. 
    "The data will be negative for the Canadian dollar today,
and should support a rally in short-term bonds as markets
price-down the odds of the Bank of Canada hiking rates any time
soon," said Avery Shenfeld, chief economist at CIBC World
Markets.
    Canadian short-term bond prices firmed after the data with
the two-year bond up 11 Canadian cents to yield 1.107
percent. 
    As well, overnight index swaps, which trade based on
expectations for the central bank's key policy rate, showed that
traders slightly decreased the already modest probability of a
rate increase in December after the data. 
    Camilla Sutton, chief currency strategist at Scotiabank,
said the report follows a string of disappointing releases.
    "I don't think the market ever fully believed in the Bank of
Canada's fairly hawkish tone, but it certainly dampens
expectations for rate hikes in Canada," said Sutton.
    At 8:45 a.m. (1245 GMT), the currency was at C$0.9968, or
$1.0032, down from its North American finish at C$0.9920 versus
the U.S. currency, or $1.0081.
    The employment report showed net job losses resulted from
the elimination of 51,600 part-time positions, which
overshadowed the 21,300 full-time jobs created, according to
Statistics Canada data on Friday. There was little change in
both public and private sector employment.
    The jobless rate climbed to 7.3 percent from 7.2 percent,
with the biggest layoffs in wholesale and retail trade and in
professional, scientific and technical services.
    The market had expected some 9,000 jobs to be created in
July after mediocre gains of 7,300 in June and 7,700 in May.
    The currency had already been weighed down by broader market
sentiment.
    Poor Chinese trade data clipped a hot streak for European
shares and the euro on Friday, trimming gains built since the
European Central Bank signaled it was readying plans to combat
the region's debt woes and limp growth.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
