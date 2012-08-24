FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ "pigeon-holed" against US$ in quiet trade
#Market News
August 24, 2012 / 12:30 PM / 5 years ago

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ "pigeon-holed" against US$ in quiet trade

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* C$ flat at C$0.9936 vs US$, or $1.0064
    * Bond prices climb across curve

    By Claire Sibonney
    TORONTO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was flat
against its U.S. counterpart on Friday, pausing after a selloff
in the last few sessions in quiet trade as investors took a
wait-and-see approach until they learn how much action central
banks will take to boost the lagging global economy.
    U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke and other central
bank leaders meet in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, next week for an
annual get-together that often hints at what monetary policy is
to come.
    Comments from German leader Angela Merkel on Friday that she
wants Greece to stay in the euro zone, and that Greece is doing
all it can to solve its debt problems, did little to impact the
currency. 
    "Dollar/Canada remains kind of pigeon-holed here," said Matt
Perrier, a director of foreign exchange sales at BMO Capital
Markets. 
    "(It) seems to get sidelined between broader (U.S.) dollar
moves and cross-related moves."
    While the Canadian dollar was lost for direction against the
greenback, it was getting a lift against the euro 
after losing ground over the last 72 hours.
    At 8:11 a.m. (1211 GMT), the Canadian dollar stood
at C$0.9936 versus the U.S. dollar, or $1.0064, perfectly
unchanged from Thursday's North American session close.
    Perrier noted that C$0.9950-60 was an important level to
watch for Canadian dollar support, while breaking through
resistance in the C$0.9880 could put the year's highs back in
focus.
    Canadian bond prices advanced across the curve, with the
two-year bond up 2 Canadian cents to yield 1.118
percent and the benchmark 10-year bond up 16
Canadian cents to yield 1.807 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
