CANADA FX DEBT-C$ tracks world shares lower ahead of Fed

* C$ slips to C$0.9914 vs US$, or $1.0087 * Bond prices climb across the curve * Current account deficit widens more than expected By Claire Sibonney TORONTO, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Canada's currency fell against the U.S. dollar on Thursday, weighed by uncertainty over central bank action to stimulate the global economy. Markets are waiting to see whether U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke will provide any hints of a third round of quantitative easing at a meeting of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Friday. Investors' reluctance to take on big bets before Friday dragged down world shares on Thursday, and with them, other riskier assets such as the Canadian dollar, too. "It looks like it's another day of markets being slightly negative for risk and CAD being carried along by that," Adam Cole, global head of foreign exchange strategy at RBC Capital Markets in London. Traders also expressed some doubts about the European Central Bank's next steps to tackle the region's three-year-old debt crisis. The ECB is expected to unveil concrete plans to help crimp crippling borrowing costs in Spain and Italy at a policy meeting on Sept. 6. At 8:53 a.m. ET (1253 GMT), the Canadian dollar stood at C$0.9914 versus the greenback, or $1.0087, down from Wednesday's close at C$0.9895 against the U.S. unit, or $1.0106. The currency barely moved after a report showed Canada's current account deficit widened more than expected in the second quarter, mainly due to lower exports of energy and a higher level of imports. But the report serves as a reminder that the Canadian dollar's recent strength is mainly due to capital and not trade-related flows, leaving it vulnerable to capital flight if global worries re-emerge, CIBC World Markets' Emanuella Enenajor wrote in a note. North American economic data due to be released later on Friday, including U.S. weekly jobless claims, may provide markets with further direction. Beyond the Canadian dollar's session low around C$0.9920, analysts said the currency could find support near its 50-, 100- and 200-day moving averages, which are near C$1.01. Canadian bond prices crept up across the curve, with the two-year bond up 3 Canadian cents to yield 1.125 percent and the benchmark 10-year bond up 21 Canadian cents to yield 1.778 percent.