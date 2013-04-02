FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits one-month high helped by brighter equity outlook
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 2, 2013 / 1:31 PM / 4 years ago

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits one-month high helped by brighter equity outlook

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* C$ at C$1.0132 or 98.70 U.S. cents
    * Equity outlook gives boost to Canadian dollar
    * Broad U.S. dollar weakness helps

    By Alastair Sharp
    TORONTO, April 2 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar
strengthened to a one-month high against its U.S. counterpart on
Tuesday, benefiting from a brighter outlook for North American
equities and a weaker greenback hurt by lackluster U.S. factory
data.
    The loonie, as Canada's currency is colloquially known,
pushed through a recent tight range between C$1.02 and C$1.0140,
as did its commodity-linked cousins the Australia and New
Zealand dollars, the latter hitting a six-week high. 
    "It's more U.S. dollar weakness than Canadian dollar
strength, I would say," said Adam Cole, global head of foreign
exchange strategy at Royal Bank of Canada. "The fact that
equities are doing better is also helping."
    U.S. stock futures point to a higher start, which puts the
S&P 500 within striking distance of its all-time intraday high.
Canadian stocks were also set to opener higher.  
     At 9:13 a.m. (1313 GMT) the Canadian dollar was
trading at C$1.0132 to the greenback, or 98.70 U.S. cents,
compared with C$1.0167, or 98.36 U.S. cents, at Monday's North
American close. That was its highest level since Feb. 20.
    The price of Canadian government debt was lower across the
curve, with the two-year bond off 2 Canadian cents to
yield 1.002 percent, and the benchmark 10-year bond 
falling 10 Canadian cents to yield 1.858 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.