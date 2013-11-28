CANADA FX DEBT-C$ flat in U.S. holiday trade, outlook still weak

* C$ at C$1.0595 vs US$, or 94.38 U.S. cents * Bond prices mixed across the maturity curve By Leah Schnurr TORONTO, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was flat in quiet trade against the greenback on Thursday, hovering just below four-month lows as a number of fundamental factors suggested the outlook for the currency was still a weak one. Trading was expected to be muted with U.S. bond and stock markets closed for the Thanksgiving holiday. The only domestic news on the docket for Thursday was a report on Canada's current account deficit, which shrank in the third quarter, though the second-quarter deficit was substantially larger than previously reported. The deficit fell to C$15.47 billion ($14.59 billion) in the third quarter from C$15.92 billion in the second, which was revised from C$14.58 billion. Analysts had forecast a third-quarter deficit of C$14.4 billion. The loonie saw little reaction to the data. "When it's quiet like that, it's always vulnerable to awkward movements just because of the reduced liquidity, particularly with just Canada being open for North America," said Camilla Sutton, chief currency strategist at Scotiabank in Toronto. The Canadian dollar was at C$1.0595 to the greenback, or 94.38 U.S. cents, unchanged from Wednesday's close. The loonie hit C$1.0603 on Wednesday, its lowest level since early July. The Canadian currency has lost about 3 percent since late October, hurt by a retreat in the Bank of Canada's hawkish tilt and expectations that the Federal Reserve will soon move to withdraw its monetary stimulus. After the Fed surprised markets in September by holding the pace of its $85 billion a month in bond purchases steady, investors are trying to gauge whether the U.S. central bank will begin to wind down its bond buying at its next meeting in December or wait until next year. At the same time, the policy shift from the Bank of Canada has markets expecting interest rates will stay at 1 percent into 2015. "We have the Canadian dollar weakening modestly over the next six months ... and then it starts to retrace that move in the second half of next year," said Sutton. With little action expected on Thursday, investors will be turning their attention to Friday's domestic gross domestic product reading. The economy is forecast to have grown at a 2.5 percent annualized rate in the third quarter. The two-year bond was up 1 Canadian cent to yield 1.093 percent, while the benchmark 10-year bond was off 2 Canadian cents to yield 2.547 percent.