FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ firms modestly, eyes on Canadian GDP
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 30, 2014 / 10:02 PM / 4 years ago

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ firms modestly, eyes on Canadian GDP

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Canadian dollar at C$1.1166 or 89.56 U.S. cents
    * Bond prices lower across the maturity curve


    By Leah Schnurr
    TORONTO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar firmed
slightly against the greenback on Thursday as upbeat U.S. growth
data helped stem some of the risk aversion in global markets,
while investors were turning their attention to domestic data
due Friday.
    The loonie fell as low as C$1.1199 in overnight trade, its
lowest level since July 2009. The currency has made fresh
4-1/2-year lows for three sessions in a row.
    Data south of the border that showed U.S. economic growth
was on solid ground in the fourth quarter helped the loonie claw
back some gains. U.S. gross domestic product grew at a 3.2
percent annual rate in the final three months of last year, in
line with economists' expectations. 
    Still, most analysts expect the path for the loonie remains
downward. Just one month into the year, the U.S. dollar has
appreciated about 5 percent against the Canadian currency.
    "I still think that the direction of the flows and the
momentum of the market is for a weaker Canadian dollar," said   
 Greg Anderson, global head of foreign exchange strategy at BMO
Capital Markets in New York.
    The Canadian dollar ended the North American
session at C$1.1166 to the greenback, or 89.56 U.S. cents,
slightly firmer than Wednesday's close of C$1.1178, or 89.46
U.S. cents. 
    "It would probably take a really good GDP number tomorrow
and a good payrolls number next Friday to arrest the slide in
the loonie," said Anderson.
    Friday's focus will be on domestic data that is expected to
show Canada's economy grew by 0.2 percent in November, slightly
softer than the month before.
    Canadian government bond prices were lower across the
maturity curve, with the two-year down 1.3 Canadian
cents to yield 0.970 percent and the benchmark 10-year
 off 7 Canadian cents to yield 2.374 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.