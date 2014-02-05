CANADA FX DEBT-C$ weakens; focus turns to employment reports

* Canadian dollar at C$1.1115 or 89.97 U.S. cents * Bond prices mostly higher across maturity curve By Leah Schnurr TORONTO, Feb 5 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened against the greenback on Wednesday as the market sought direction after a recent correction and as investors trained their focus on employment reports on both sides of the border at the end of the week. Disappointing economic data added to the softer tone as the value of Canadian building permits fell unexpectedly in December, with residential permits sinking for a second straight month. After hitting a 4-1/2 year low last week, the loonie has managed to regain some ground in recent days, rising for the past four sessions. "I still think the general tone is probably corrective for the Canadian dollar, we saw a pretty significant turnaround of the liquidation trade late last week," said Shaun Osborne, chief currency strategist at TD Securities in Toronto. Still, analysts say the factors that have pressured the loonie over the past few months - including a more dovish stance from the Bank of Canada - have not gone away and are likely to continue to weigh on the currency. "I think this is a pause in the trend. You've got to remember we've come from C$1.02 in September up to C$1.12 without any real correction at all," Osborne said. "So I wouldn't be at all surprised to see a bit of a shake-out just from a short-term point of view, but we still think that you've got to be looking to get long U.S. dollar-Canadian dollar." The Canadian dollar was at C$1.1115 to the greenback, or 89.97 U.S. cents, weaker than Tuesday's close of C$1.1081, or 90.24 U.S. cents. Investors were looking ahead to Friday's Canadian employment report, which is expected to show hiring picked up in January after the economy unexpectedly shed jobs at the end of last year. At the same time, data in the United States is expected to show the economy added 185,000 jobs last month after disappointing job growth in December. Data earlier on Wednesday showed U.S. private employers added 175,000 jobs last month, shy of economists' expectations for 180,000. Canadian government bond prices were mostly higher across the maturity curve, with the two-year up 0.7 Canadian cent to yield 0.958 percent and the benchmark 10-year up 9 Canadian cents to yield 2.339 percent.