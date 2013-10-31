FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits session high after Canadian GDP data
October 31, 2013 / 12:46 PM / 4 years ago

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits session high after Canadian GDP data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar firmed to a
session high on Thursday after data showed the Canadian economy
grew at a slightly stronger-than-expected pace in August.
    The Canadian dollar was at C$1.0443 versus the
greenback, or 95.58 U.S. cents, stronger than Wednesday's close
of C$1.0484 , or 95.38 U.S. cents. The loonie hit a high of
C$1.0435 shortly after the data was released.
    Canada's economy grew by 0.3 percent in August, topping
expectations for a 0.2 percent increase, though that was still
slower than July's unrevised 0.6 percent rate.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
