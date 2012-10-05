FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CANADA FX-C$ hits 2-week high after strong N. American jobs data
Sections
Featured
How the Vegas shooter foiled a well-oiled counter-terrorism plan
las Vegas Massacre
How the Vegas shooter foiled a well-oiled counter-terrorism plan
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
Economy
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 5, 2012 / 1:10 PM / 5 years ago

CANADA FX-C$ hits 2-week high after strong N. American jobs data

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* C$ strengthens to C$0.9741, or $1.0266

* Canadian currency at its strongest since Sept. 21

* U.S., Canadian employment data point to resilience

By Alastair Sharp

TORONTO, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Canada’s dollar pushed to a two-week high versus its U.S. counterpart on Friday after jobs data showed the North American labor market improved in September.

The U.S. unemployment rate dropped to a near four-year low of 7.8 percent in September, while Canada added a thumping 52,100 jobs, almost all of them full-time, defying expectations and bolstering the Bank of Canada’s case for an eventual interest rate rise.

“I think the key point here is the economy is still churning out jobs at a healthy pace,” said Doug Porter, deputy chief economist at BMO Capital Markets. “I think the combination of figures is unambiguously positive for the Canadian dollar.”

The Canadian dollar jumped sharply against the U.S. dollar, which itself gained against the euro and yen .

By 9:02 a.m. (1302 GMT) the Canadian currency was trading at C$0.9737 to the greenback, or $1.0270, compared to C$0.9810, or C$1.0194, minutes before the data was released. That was its strongest showing since Sept. 21.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.