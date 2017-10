TORONTO, Oct 29 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to parity with its U.S. counterpart on Monday, for the first time since August, as downbeat corporate earnings hurt the global growth outlook.

At 7:36 a.m. (1136 GMT) the Canadian dollar was trading at C$0.9997 to the greenback, or $1.0003, compared with C$0.9980, or $1.0020, at Friday’s North American close.

Earlier on Monday, the Canadian dollar touched 1.000 to the U.S. dollar.