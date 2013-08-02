FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA FX-C$ regains ground after U.S. payrolls
August 2, 2013 / 12:45 PM / 4 years ago

CANADA FX-C$ regains ground after U.S. payrolls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against the U.S. dollar on Friday after U.S. payrolls data for July came in weaker than expected, pulling the greenback sharply lower.

The Canadian dollar was trading at C$1.0350 versus the U.S. dollar, or 96.62 U.S. cents shortly after the U.S. Department of Labor said employers added 162,000 jobs in July, below market expectations for a rise of 184,000 jobs.

The Canadian currency had weakened as far as C$1.0402 to the U.S. dollar over night after Thursday’s North American session close at C$1.0348.

