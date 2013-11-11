FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA FX -Canada dollar little changed in quiet holiday trade
#Market News
November 11, 2013 / 3:20 PM / 4 years ago

CANADA FX -Canada dollar little changed in quiet holiday trade

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* C$ at C$1.0478 vs U.S. dollar, or $0.9543 U.S. cents
    * Quiet trading on partial holiday

    By Andrea Hopkins
    TORONTO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was little
changed against its U.S. counterpart on Monday in quiet holiday
trade as investors continued to digest signs of a solid U.S.
recovery and what that may mean for U.S. monetary policy.
    Surprisingly strong U.S. jobs data on Friday brought forward
expectations for when the Federal Reserve could start tapering
its stimulus, lifting Treasury bond yields and the dollar
without curtailing demand for shares on Wall Street or in other
major markets. 
    Both Canadian and U.S. markets had limited activity as many
participants were out for Canada's Remembrance Day or U.S.
Veterans Day holiday.
    "The market participants that are working today are still
digesting the big events of the end of last week. We had a bit
better Canadian employment report on Friday but that was
completely overshadowed by the much better than expected U.S,
report," said Greg Moore, FX Strategist at TD Securities.
    "Markets are still digesting what that implies for QE
tapering in particular. In anything, the bias should be towards
a little bit more U.S. dollar strength."
    The Canadian dollar was trading at C$1.0478 versus
the greenback, or 95.43 U.S. cents at 9:46 a.m. (1446 GMT),
little changed from Friday's North American session close at
C$1.0478, or 95.44 U.S. cents. 
    Moore said the currency has likely already tested its high
today near C$1.0467 and should trade in a range between C$1.0450
and C$1.0510 to the U.S. dollar.
    "Looking at the rest of the week, there are very few
developments that could change the overall trend right now, and
so we are biased toward the upside for dollar-CAD," he said.
    The expectations for U.S. growth helped lift European shares
 by 0.1 percent and off one-week lows during a subdued
morning session. 
    Earlier the recovery hopes had boosted Japan's Nikkei by a
hefty 1.3 percent, lifting it from one-month lows.
MSCI's global barometer of world shares added
0.2 percent though it was still down 1.7 percent from the near
six-year highs touched at the end of October when it seemed the
Fed might not taper until well into next year.
    Asian shares, however, reflected the concern in emerging
markets that an earlier cutback in Fed stimulus and higher bond
rates would attract capital back toward the United States.

