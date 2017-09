TORONTO, May 2 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Friday after data showed that U.S. job growth increased at its fastest pace in more than two years in April and the unemployment rate dived to a 5-1/2 year low of 6.3 percent.

The Canadian dollar retreated to C$1.1007 against the greenback, or 90.85 cents, shortly after the figures were released. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)