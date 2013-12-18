FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits session low after Fed reduces bond buys
December 18, 2013

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits session low after Fed reduces bond buys

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Dec 18 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to
a session low on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve
announced plans to trim its economic stimulus program.
    The central bank said it would reduce its monthly asset
purchases by $10 billion to total $75 billion. It trimmed
equally from mortgage and Treasury bonds. 
    The Canadian dollar was at C$1.0678 to the
greenback, or 93.65 U.S. cents, weaker than Tuesday's close of
C$1.0610, or 94.25 U.S. cents. The currency traded as low as
C$1.0692.

