CANADA FX-C$ firms after Fed rate announcement
April 25, 2012 / 5:00 PM / in 5 years

CANADA FX-C$ firms after Fed rate announcement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, April 25 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar extended gains against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve repeated its promise to leave U.S. interest rates on hold until at least late 2014, a week after the Bank of Canada signaled it may withdraw stimulus.

The Canadian dollar firmed to C$0.9845 against the U.S. dollar, or $1.0154, shortly after the Fed announcement. It had been at C$0.9852 immediately before the Fed’s release. It was up from Tuesday’s finish at C$0.9880 against the U.S. dollar.

