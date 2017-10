TORONTO, May 30 (Reuters) - Canada’s dollar skidded to a four-and-a-half month low against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday on worries about Spain’s ailing banking sector and soaring borrowing costs, and China signaled it is not planning a large stimulus package.

The Canadian dollar hit C$1.0311 versus the U.S. dollar, or 96.98 U.S. cents, its weakest level since Jan. 9. On Tuesday, the currency ended the North American session at C$1.0229 versus the U.S. dollar, or 97.76 U.S. cents.