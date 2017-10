TORONTO, June 8 (Reuters) - Canada’s dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Friday after data showed Canada’s economy added 7,700 jobs in May, with the bulk of the hiring in part-time positions.

The Canadian dollar weakened to C$1.0358 against the U.S. currency, or 96.54 U.S. cents, from C$1.0339 before the data.