CANADA FX-C$ nearly hits parity to US$ after U.S. jobless data
#Market News
August 2, 2012 / 12:45 PM / in 5 years

CANADA FX-C$ nearly hits parity to US$ after U.S. jobless data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar climbed to within striking distance of parity with the U.S. currency on Thursday after data showed the number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits rose less than expected last week.

The Canadian dollar climbed to a session high of C$1.0002 against the greenback, or 99.98 U.S. cents, up from Wednesday’s finish of C$1.0052, or 99.48 U.S. cents. The currency also rose as European Central Bank President Mario Draghi began speaking at a press conference.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
