FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CANADA FX-C$ firms to session high after U.S. jobs data
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
Technology
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 3, 2012 / 12:40 PM / 5 years ago

CANADA FX-C$ firms to session high after U.S. jobs data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar rose to a session
high against the U.S. currency on Friday after U.S. data showed
employment grew more in July than the market expected although
an increase in the jobless rate supported hopes of more stimulus
by the Federal Reserve.
    The Canadian dollar rose to C$1.0009 against the
U.S. currency, or 99.91 U.S. cents, up from around C$1.0032 just
before the data's release. On Thursday, the currency finished at
C$1.0072 against the U.S. currency, or 99.29 U.S. cents.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.