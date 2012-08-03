CANADA FX-C$ stronger than US$ for first time since May

TORONTO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar traded at a stronger level than the U.S. currency on Friday for the first time in more than 2 months as investors remained hopeful that central banks around the globe would take action to prop up their economies. The Canadian dollar rose to C$0.9997 against the U.S. currency, or $1.0003. It was the first time it traded through parity with the greenback since May 15. On Thursday, the currency finished at C$1.0072 against the U.S. currency, or 99.29 U.S. cents.