TORONTO, Sept 27 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar climbed against the U.S. dollar early on Thursday afternoon as investors digested news about Spain’s budget plans for 2013 and monetary easing in China.

The Canadian dollar touched a session high of C$0.9798 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0206, up from Wednesday’s North American session close of C$0.9852, or $1.0150.