TORONTO, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to a session low against the greenback on Thursday after disappointing U.S. jobless claims data trumped better-than-expected domestic wholesale sales figures.

The Canadian dollar weakened to C$0.9804 versus its U.S. counterpart, or $1.0200, from around C$0.9790, or $1.0215, immediately before the releases.