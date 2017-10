TORONTO, Oct 23 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened versus the U.S. currency on Tuesday after the Bank of Canada softened but retained its hawkish view that interest rates should be raised over time.

The currency traded as strong as C$0.9909 to the greenback, or $1.0092, minutes after the central bank statement, compared with C$0.9970, or $1.0030 just before.