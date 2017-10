TORONTO, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged up to a session high against the U.S. dollar on Thursday after encouraging U.S. data showed jobless claims dropped to a five-year low, while housing starts accelerated to their fastest pace in four years.

The currency firmed to C$0.9851 versus the greenback, or $1.0151, from around C$0.9865, or $1.0137, immediately before the releases.