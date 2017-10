TORONTO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar extended sharp losses against the U.S. dollar on Friday to hit a six-month low after weaker-than-expected domestic inflation data.

The currency hit C$1.0092 to the U.S. dollar, or $0.9909 soon after the data release, compared to C$1.0065 just before and a Thursday close of C$1.0029. The drop marked its weakest level since July 27.