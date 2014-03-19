FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CANADA FX-C$ hits session low after Fed revamps rate guidance
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 19, 2014 / 6:20 PM / 4 years ago

CANADA FX-C$ hits session low after Fed revamps rate guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, March 19 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar extended its weakness against the greenback on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve revamped its guidance on when the U.S. central bank will eventually raise interest rates.

In a statement following a two-day policy meeting, the Fed dropped the U.S. unemployment rate as its definitive barometer of the economy’s strength but made clear it would rely on a wide range of measures in deciding when to raise rates.

The loonie broke through the key C$1.12 level immediately following the statement to trade at a fresh session low of C$1.1238. The Canadian dollar was most recently at C$1.1223 to the greenback, or 89.10 U.S. cents, weaker than Tuesday’s close of C$1.1137, or 89.79 U.S. cents. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.