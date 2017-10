TORONTO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar firmed to C$0.9887 against the U.S. currency after a source familiar with the matter told Reuters that a C$15.1 billion bid from China’s CNOOC Ltd for Nexen Inc had been approved by Canada’s federal government.

The resource-linked currency had been trading at around C$0.9908, or $1.0093, just before the news.