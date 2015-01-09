FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CANADA FX-C$ hits weakest level in 5-1/2 years on U.S., Canada jobs
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 9, 2015 / 1:50 PM / 3 years ago

CANADA FX-C$ hits weakest level in 5-1/2 years on U.S., Canada jobs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Jan 9 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar retreated to its weakest level in more than 5-1/2 years following North American jobs data, which showed Canada lost 4,300 jobs in December and the United States added 252,000.

The Canadian dollar, which had briefly traded near its strongest level of the session, hit $1.1887 vs the greenback, or 84.13 U.S. cents. This was sharply weaker than just prior to the data and to Thursday’s close of C$1.1836, or 84.49 U.S. cents. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.