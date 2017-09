TORONTO, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday as shares of Tim Hortons Inc climbed after the coffee chain said it planned to merge with Burger King Worldwide Inc in a C$12.64 billion ($11.53 billion) deal. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 20.47 points, or 0.13 percent, at 15,619.21. Seven of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Reporting by John Tilak)