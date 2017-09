TORONTO, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index ended higher on Friday, capping its third straight month of gains as a rise in energy and financial shares helped offset investor nervousness over global geopolitical tensions. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 67.56 points, or 0.43 percent, at 15,625.73. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr)