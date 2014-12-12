FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA STOCKS-TSX loses 1.25 pct as Amaya shares plunge after raid
December 12, 2014

CANADA STOCKS-TSX loses 1.25 pct as Amaya shares plunge after raid

TORONTO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index ended 1.25 percent lower on Friday as a raid on the Montreal offices of gaming company Amaya Inc weighed on its shares and those of two financial firms also involved in the securities regulator probe.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially ended down 173.22 points at 13,731.90. It lost more than 5 percent on the week, its biggest week-long slip since September 2011. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

