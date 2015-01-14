FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA STOCKS-TSX drops on growth fears; BlackBerry jumps on takeover report
January 14, 2015 / 9:15 PM / 3 years ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX drops on growth fears; BlackBerry jumps on takeover report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index dropped to its lowest in four weeks on Wednesday after the World Bank cut its global growth forecasts, but BlackBerry jumped after a report said it had been approached by Samsung Electronics Co about a takeover.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 102.73 points, or 0.72 percent, at 14,084.43. Seven of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Peter Galloway)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
