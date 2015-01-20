CANADA STOCKS-TSX steady as gains in miners offset by energy shares

TORONTO, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index was little changed on Tuesday, with a rally in the gold-mining sector offset by weakness in energy shares, as investors digested economic data from China and a global growth forecast from the International Monetary Fund.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 4.06 points, or 0.03 percent, at 14,308.44. Seven of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)