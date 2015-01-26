CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher after Greek elections

TORONTO, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index edged higher on Monday, up for a fourth straight session, as investors reacted tentatively to the leftist Syriza party’s victory in the Greek election and its demands for a restructuring of the country’s international debt.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 18.48 points, or 0.13 percent, at 14,797.83. Seven of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)