CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed as Restaurant Brands rises, resources slip

TORONTO, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index was little changed on Tuesday as a jump in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc, following the fast-food chain’s quarterly report, helped offset declines in the natural resource sectors after commodity prices weakened.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 19.80 points, or 0.13 percent, at 15,284.61. Five of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)