TORONTO, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index ended lower on Wednesday, weighed down by losses for some oil and gas stocks as crude prices tumbled.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 71.86 points, or 0.47 percent, at 15,212.75. Half of the ten main sectors ended in the black. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)