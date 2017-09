TORONTO, March 3 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index ended lower on Tuesday in a broad decline led by heavyweight banking stocks, as No. 3 lender Bank of Nova Scotia posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 130.20 points, or 0.85 percent, at 15,133.85. Of the 10 main sectors, only energy rose. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)